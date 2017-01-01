AppToolkit SDK for Developers

How does tracking work?

Tracking is based exclusively on a random identifier. AppToolkit servers generate this identifer the first time the app starts, and the SDK persists the identifer across requests to our API.

We don’t ’fingerprint” users for tracking, or attempt to do any advertising-related targeting at all. We just make a random ID and store it in a .plist file.

Identifying the same user across devices

If your app has logged in user accounts, and you want to find Super Users who use your service across multiple devices, that’s fully supported!

In that case, you can provide us a unique ID when calling setUserInfo: when the user logs in. No need to include any other information — name and email address are optional.

Providing a unique ID in this way will associate multiple end-user sessions with the same unique “user” in AppToolkit’s Super User database.